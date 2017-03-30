Troopers Seek Help Finding Driver In Road Rage Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect following a road rage incident Thursday where a man shot at another vehicle in White Bear Lake.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 694 westbound, the State Patrol says. The suspect vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, was exiting onto White Bear Avenue when the driver allegedly shot out the back window of the victim’s car.
No one was hit or injured.
The State Patrol describes the suspect vehicle as a white Escalade with Minnesota license plate 275KLG.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows of its whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
The driver is to be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the State Patrol said. The public is advised not to approach him.