March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Minnesota Among Top States To Spend Your Retirement

March 30, 2017 3:23 PM

(CBS Local) — Wondering where you should spend your retirement? Forget the sunny locales and take a look at New England.

According to Bankrate.com, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire all ranked in the top 10 for the best states to retire.

The survey says although its resort towns are expensive, 2nd-ranked Colorado is a more affordable place to live than most states.

Other states to make Bankrate’s top 10 included more cold weather destinations like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.

As for the warmer states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada? None of them even made the top 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia