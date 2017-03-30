Minnesota Among Top States To Spend Your Retirement

(CBS Local) — Wondering where you should spend your retirement? Forget the sunny locales and take a look at New England.
According to Bankrate.com, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire all ranked in the top 10 for the best states to retire.
The survey says although its resort towns are expensive, 2nd-ranked Colorado is a more affordable place to live than most states.
Other states to make Bankrate’s top 10 included more cold weather destinations like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.
As for the warmer states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada? None of them even made the top 10.