‘He’s Still Here Every Game’: Minnehaha Baseball Coach Carrying On Father’s Legacy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnehaha Academy is on a roll. Last week, they won a state basketball title.

“This is probably the most success our school has had over all of sports ever. It’s exciting, I think there’s a good buzz. I think the students come out and support each other really well,” Minnehaha Academy baseball coach Scott Glenn said.

Coach Glenn knows winning, because his team is back as defending state baseball champs.

“It’s a little chilly today, but that’s Minnesota baseball, and we’re excited to be back out,” Glenn said.

See, his teams came close, but last year were able to take it to the finish line. And that state title meant an awful lot to a lot of people.

“It meant a lot and hopefully it meant a lot to everyone who’s been in our program. We’ve come close,” Glenn said. “Ever since about maybe seven years ago, always seem to knock on the door. Two years ago we got to the championship game.”

And it meant a lot to the person he took over for at this position. His father coached at Minnehaha for more than 40 years, and he’s the influence behind son.

“I felt very lucky that I got to have him as a coach. I’ve always looked up to him, he’s been a great role model and he’s been someone I’ve modeled my coaching career after,” Glenn said. “Just the idea that I’m here for the students and not vice versa. To coach with him for the years that we had – he’s here, he’s still here every game.”

Like his father, he is big on fundamentals.

“I guess teaching the game, what I want to at least get my guys to understand is it is a game,” he said. “Try to have fun. If we can get the fundamentals and have success that’s great, but I think having the memories of winning or losing, just being together as a group, is extremely important. So that’s all important to me.”

Because like his father he knows this game — it’s something special to be a participant.

“You fail so much in baseball, just like life,” Glenn said, “and you have to get over it and you have to learn from it and you have to move on to the next step.”