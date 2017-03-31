Officials: Nicollet Mall Work To Be ‘Substantially’ Done By Nov.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The $50 million makeover of Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis has been dusty, noisy and, some say, just plain annoying, especially to many businesses and commuters in the area.

In hopes of finishing up the construction in time for the Super Bowl, Minneapolis city leaders gave an overall project update Friday.

Officials claim that the project will be substantially completed by November, but people who see this mess every day are remaining cautiously optimistic.

Utility and street work began on this project in June, forcing mallgoers to navigate around the construction areas.

Dozens of crews have been hard at work on the area, which covers the 12 blocks from Grant down to Washington.

Businesses along the mall who depend on foot traffic have been feeling the construction pinch and so have the folks who work here.

“I’m ready to see the final product,” Tim Stewart said. “You see these promotional marketing slides and models and I’m just ready to see the final product.”

During the current phase of the construction, crews have been working block-by-block to demolish and install new sidewalks and roadways.

The mall was last renovated in 1989, and in 1965 before that.