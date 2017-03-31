March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Second Fatal Shooting Of Bald Eagle In S.D. Investigated

March 31, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: South Dakota, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

ATHOL, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in Spink County.

Authorities say the bird was killed near Athol, sometime before Tuesday.

An eagle also was killed in neighboring Faulk County earlier this month.

Killing a single eagle is a federal offense with a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. If more than one eagle is killed or it’s a second offense, the maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia