WisDOT: St. Paul Woman Arrested For OWI With 4 Kids In Car

April 1, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul woman was arrested in Wisconsin Saturday for driving under the influence with four children in the car.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a state trooper stopped 27-year-old Deonna Presbury for speeding on westbound Interstate 94 near County Highway B. The trooper arrested Presbury for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

There were four children in Presbury’s vehicle, ranging in age from 16 months to 11 years old.

This is Presbury’s first offense.

