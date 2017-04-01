WisDOT: St. Paul Woman Arrested For OWI With 4 Kids In Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul woman was arrested in Wisconsin Saturday for driving under the influence with four children in the car.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a state trooper stopped 27-year-old Deonna Presbury for speeding on westbound Interstate 94 near County Highway B. The trooper arrested Presbury for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
There were four children in Presbury’s vehicle, ranging in age from 16 months to 11 years old.
This is Presbury’s first offense.