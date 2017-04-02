Search Crews Looking For Missing Man In Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A private search and rescue team was out on the Mississippi River on Sunday in search of a man who has gone missing.
The Hennepin County Water Patrol said they were providing assistance to the search team on Sunday due to their work so close to the Ford Dam. The water patrol wouldn’t say who it was they were searching for.
Authorities said the search will be back at the same location Monday morning.
On Saturday, the group United Legacy spent the day searching for missing 22-year-old Adam Clark. The New Hope man went missing in late February in the area of the Ford Parkway Bridge near the Mississippi River.
It’s not clear if Adam Clark was the person crews were searching for on Sunday.