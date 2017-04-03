March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Grand Marais, Lanesboro Up For ‘Best Midwestern Small Town’

April 3, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Grand Marais, Lanesboro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s best-known small town may be fictional, but there are two other real towns that might just stand shoulder with Lake Wobegon.

USA Today has listed among their candidates for the honors of “Best Midwestern Small Town” the Minnesotan idylls of Grand Marais and Lanesboro.

Grand Marais is currently listed third in the vote totals, among 20 nominees — it’s just behind Charlevoix, Michigan, and Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

USA Today said Grand Marais “charms with its art galleries, quirky restaurants, local shops and diverse lodging.” The newspaper noted it serves as the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, “a gateway to outdoor adventure.”

Of Lanesboro, USA Today praised its “outdoor adventures like fishing, hiking and canoeing to cultural attractions like art galleries, historic architecture and the chance to tour the surrounding Amish country.”

Voting remains open for three more weeks.

