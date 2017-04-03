Sheriff: Fog A Contributing Factor In Crash That Sent 2 To Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says fog played a contributing factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.
At around 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Gilman Township, at an intersection on Highway 63 and Highway 29.
Authorities say a 2014 Jeep was traveling north on Highway 63 when it struck a 2006 Ford 500 that was traveling east on Highway 29. Investigators determined that the Ford failed to yield the right away and entered the intersection.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Ford is identified as a 33-year-old River Falls, Wisconsin man and the driver of the Jeep is a 60-year-old Arkansaw, Wisconsin man.
The crash remains under investigation.