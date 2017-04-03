March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Trump’s Son-In-Law Making Visit To Iraq

April 3, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Iraq, Jared Kushner

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is due to spend Monday in Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a senior administration official said.

The official did not release additional details about the trip that Kushner is taking with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. The official said that Kushner wanted to see the situation in Iraq for himself and show support for the Baghdad government.

The official, who confirmed the trip late Sunday, wasn’t authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia