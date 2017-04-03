Ramsey County Attorney Warns Of Dangers In ‘Nerf War’ Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County attorney has a stern warning to high school students against a game that is known to take lives.
“Nerf Wars” involve shooting opponents with foam bullets for prize money. In December of 2015, two Lakeville High School Students — Johnny Price and Jake Flynn — lost their lives in a crash while playing the game.
Last summer, two teenagers were injured after a crash police say was caused by Nerf Wars. According to investigators, the 17-year-old driver drove through a stop sign at close to 40 miles per hour before crashing.
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent a letter to superintendents and principals saying in part”
“The tragedy in Lakeville taught us that what starts as a game can turn deadly in seconds. I am concerned that if we, as adults, don’t intervene and educate our students, we could face more tragedies, similar to what happened in Lakeville.”
In the Lakeville case, no criminal charges were filed in connection to the crash. In Prior Lake, a 17-year-old driver was charged with criminal vehicular operation.