March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

DNR Estimates Northwestern Minn. Elk Population At 79 In 3 Herds

April 3, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: DNR, Elk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An annual survey estimates the elk population of northwestern Minnesota at 79 animals in three herds.

While that’s down from 83 last winter and 131 in 2015, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the main reason is that the Caribou-Vita herd travels back and forth across the Minnesota-Manitoba border. Most of that herd was on the Canadian side when the aerial survey was conducted.

But John Williams, the DNR’s northwest region wildlife manager, says they’re concerned about the decline of the Grygla herd in Marshall County. While that herd hasn’t been hunted since 2012, he says the population continues to trend downward. Observers counted 17 elk in the Grygla herd, down from 21 last year and 18 in 2015. The DNR’s goal for that herd is 30 to 38.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia