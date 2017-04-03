Twins Reward Loyal Fans With Opening Day Win

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in nearly a decade, the Minnesota Twins are winners on opening day.

They defeated the Kansas City Royals, 7-1 at Target Field.

The team announced a sell-out crowd of more than 39,000 fans.

And winning will be the key to keep them coming back.

Like clockwork no matter what the Twins did the year before, fans always come back. And opening day means having an open mind on a brand-new season.

“Nine and 0, that’d be a pretty good way to start,” said fan Chuck Reller.

After dropping their first nine games last season, the Twins are 1-0. Not only were fans treated to a win, the weather was a bit warmer than last year’s opener when it was 42 degrees with a 20 mile an hour wind.

“It was freezing. We left half way through the game because it was so cold,” said fan Mindy Anderson.

Still, despite 50 degrees and heaters at Target Field, spring baseball means winter attire.

“Just a sweatshirt and my jersey, scarf, mittens and a hat,” said fan Shana Reller.

The weather will warm up and fans are hoping the team gets hot. With 103 losses last year, it was no surprise that season tickets on opening day dropped by about 2,000 from 2016 to 2017. The on-field losses are a reason Mark and Patty Shaw chose not to renew their season tickets, and opted for a flex plan. But if the Twins surprise this year, season tickets could be on deck in the future.

“We are hoping at least .500 this year. That would be an improvement,” Mark said.

“They are going to be better this year than last year,” said Patty.

The Twins are running a bunch of promotables that appeal to fans this year.

One new one is the Spring Ballpark pass.

For $100 fans can go to every home game in April and May — except for the Home Opener.

But they don’t get a seat — it’s like standing room only.