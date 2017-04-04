3 Organizations Business Owners Should Consider Joining In Minneapolis



In 2016, Minneapolis was ranked 29th for one of the best places for businesses and careers. Even with the political transition, 2017 will probably continue to be a great year to begin or grow a business in the Twin Cities. Knowledge, networking, connections and education are all important elements to becoming successful. There are a number of organizations in Minneapolis business owners should consider joining to continue that path to success.



Impact Hub

Impact Hub was developed to bring businesses and the community together to build a stronger city while positively impacting the environment and maintaining high ethical standards. Members include entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations and small businesses. Impact Hub members focus on social innovation to create a new economy. Services offered include workspaces, conference rooms, office and design supplies, printing, scanning, copying and WiFi. Mentors are available to help along with business clinics, development, impact investing, workshops, networking events and personal development. Its members also are very social and offer a chance to meet at the hub, happy hour or coffee. On an esthetic note, there is plenty of natural light with great views and close to public transportation with bicycle parking. There are even onsite showers.



WomenVenture

WomenVenture, created in 1978, offers a variety of different services. For funding and startup funds, WomenVenture is a loan provider through organizations such as the U.S. Small Business Administration, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and WeLend and Community Development Reinvestment Fund. Onsite personnel guide women through the loan process and applications. Classes on topics such as how to write a business plan are also offered. Networking events are held for those important contacts in growing a business. To better help women, information seminars are held to discusses what is offered and how WomenVenture can help clients. There is no fee for many of the classes, services or events.



Young Professionals of Minneapolis

According to estimated statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2016, “Millennials have surpassed Baby Boomers as the nation’s largest living generation.” According to its figures, the Millennials (ages 18 to 34) now number 75.4 million, surpassing the Baby Boomers (ages 51 to 69) numbering 74.9 million.

For those millennials beginning or operating a business, Young Professionals of Minneapolis is a professional and personal development organization. Young Professionals of Minneapolis is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting young professionals with a focus on businesses and organizations. Meeting face-to-face is an important aspect of owning your own business, and over 30 events are held each year including networking, professional development and service to the community. Those involved include business leaders, industry experts and public officials who speak at events and help guide members. There is a membership fee of $25, which includes free admission to events including the gala, discounts and a chance to participate on committees. There are then be opportunities to serve on its board for greater exposure and influence.

The spirit of entrepreneurship is thriving and with all of the resources available, it is possible to follow a dream of owning and operating a business with great success, especially in the city of Minneapolis.



This article was written by Debbie Hall for CBS Small Business Pulse.

