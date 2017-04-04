Facility Housing Special Needs Parrots Damaged In Hit-And-Run

April 4, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Midwest Avian Adoption and Rescue Services, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities bird sanctuary suffered extensive damage and is needing to find new homes for its parrots after a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.

Officials say the incident happened at the Midwest Avian Adoption and Rescue Services building in St. Paul. A driver hit the building and fled the scene shortly after. The facility houses 80 parrots with special needs, and officials with the organization say a gas line was broken in half.

The building was flooded with gas, bird cages were smashed and a wall was destroyed, officials said.

No birds have died as a result of the incident, but the damage is extensive and it will take time for the organization to recover. MAARS is a non-profit and is asking for donations or volunteer time to help them in their recovery.

If you want to help, here is how you can.

