Facility Housing Special Needs Parrots Damaged In Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities bird sanctuary suffered extensive damage and is needing to find new homes for its parrots after a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.
Officials say the incident happened at the Midwest Avian Adoption and Rescue Services building in St. Paul. A driver hit the building and fled the scene shortly after. The facility houses 80 parrots with special needs, and officials with the organization say a gas line was broken in half.
The building was flooded with gas, bird cages were smashed and a wall was destroyed, officials said.
No birds have died as a result of the incident, but the damage is extensive and it will take time for the organization to recover. MAARS is a non-profit and is asking for donations or volunteer time to help them in their recovery.