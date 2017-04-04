Nekima Levy-Pounds Not Seeking DFL Endorsement In Run For Mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Civil rights activist Nekima Levy-Pounds, a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, says she will not seek the endorsement of the DFL party in her run for mayor of Minneapolis.

The civil rights lawyer and former president of the Minneapolis NAACP announced her decision Tuesday, saying in a statement that the DFL has long been in control in Minneapolis and yet the city faces some of the worst racial disparities in the country.

Levy-Pounds also accused the party of making it difficult for people of color and young Democrats to gain and maintain political power.

“Women of color especially, are often discouraged and sometimes even blocked from pursuing political office by DFL leaders and insiders,” she said, in the statement.

A news conference is slated for noon at Minneapolis City Hall, where more details are expected on her decision and campaign platform.

Levy-Pounds announced her candidacy in November, on the one-year anniversary of the death of Jamar Clark. In the aftermath of the 2015 police shooting, Levy-Pounds was a key figure in the 18-day protest outside Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct police station.

Levy-Pounds has been highly critical of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who she will face the November election. The community activist has accused the DFL mayor of not doing enough to change the city’s police department and push for a higher minimum wage.

Levy-Pounds will also be running against state Rep. Raymond Dehn and Minneapolis City Council Member Jacob Frey, both of whom are Democrats.