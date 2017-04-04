Bill Would Allow N.D. Elected Officials To Carry Hidden Guns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has approved a measure that would allow an elected official to carry a hidden firearm in a government building or at a public gathering.
Representatives endorsed the measure 86-5 on Tuesday. The Senate approved it 44-2 in January.
The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.
Qualified elected officials would have to maintain the same firearm competency requirements as law enforcement officers. They would join municipal and district court judges, retired law enforcement officers and members of the attorney general’s staff as those allowed to pack hidden guns at a publicly owned or operated building.
North Dakota law defines a “public gathering” as an athletic or sporting event, a school or school function.
One Comment
Watching our society move backwards into the 1800’s.