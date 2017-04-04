Vadnais Heights Hosts Festival, Ice Palace For Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All eyes will be on Minnesota next February as Super Bowl LII comes to town.

Minneapolis is already prepping for the bit event, and now several other cities are following suit.

Enter, the Northern Lights and Ice Festival.

During Super Bowl week, the city of Vadnais Heights and the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation are inviting people to “find your Minnesota Nice in Vadnais Ice.”

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, guests are invited to come explore winter activities ranging from ice skating, snow football, an ice maze and a variety of outdoor performances.

The centerpiece of the festival will be an ice palace, created by architect Bill Rust.

Rust designed the world-record 1992 Ice Palace on St. Paul’s Harriet Island and the 2004 Ice Palace for the NHL All Star Game.

In an effort to highlight different aspects of the state, each day will have at theme. These include farming, fishing, hunting, arts and performances, innovation, diversity, medicine, education, nonprofits and 10,000 lakes.

City officials said based on numbers from past St. Paul ice activities and attention around Super Bowl LII, attendance could surpass 300,000.

Anyone interested in helping create the festival is invited to attend a volunteer meeting, held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Vadnais Heights Commons.

For more information on the festival, or the volunteer meeting, visit the Northern Lights and Ice Festival online.