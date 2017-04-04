House DFL Leader Won’t Apologize For ‘White Male’ Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A top Republican lawmaker is calling for the resignation of the House Democratic leader for comments he says are “racist.”

The comments by Democratic leader Rep. Melissa Hortman came during a heated and sometimes emotional debate Monday over tougher punishment for protesters who block freeways.

The House approved the controversial bill cracking down on demonstrators who shut down freeways.

During the three-and-a half hour debate, many lawmakers left their desks to sit in a private lounge behind the House Chamber called the “retiring room.” Hortman was offended that white male Republicans and Democrats were playing cards.

“I hate to break up the 100-percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate,” she said.

The acting Speaker of the House, Rep. Greg Davids, shook his head in anger, and later said he was “stunned.” Davids said Hortman’s remarks were racist, and create a hostile work environment.

Republican leaders are demanding an apology, and placed on every desk a copy of House ethics rules.

Hortman said she will not apologize, and says she’s offended that a back-room card game was more important than the business of the House.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin also issued a statement:

Rep. Hortman’s comments bring attention to the fact that it is not only women of color who are being ignored this session by Republicans’ actions, it is the thousands of disabled and vulnerable Minnesotans who will lose life-changing services; at-risk youth who will start school far behind their peers without an expansion in universal pre-school; and workers who rely on transit to get to and from work to provide for their families.

If anyone is owed an apology this session, it is the Minnesotans who will be hurt by the Republicans’ proposed budget.