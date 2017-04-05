Church Volunteer Pleads Guilty To Sexually Abusing Altar Boy

April 5, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: sartell

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A volunteer accused of sexually abusing a teenage altar boy at a St. Cloud church has pleaded guilty.

The St. Cloud Times reports that 55-year-old Douglas Kleinsmith, of Sartell, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct and avoided trial.

Prosecutors will ask a Stearns County judge to sentence Kleinsmith to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced June 15.

Authorities say Kleinsmith volunteered to train altar boys at St. John Cantius Church, and sexually abused one of the boys he trained both at the church and away from the church.

Kleinsmith was convicted in Idaho in 1991 of sexually abusing a child younger than 16.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia