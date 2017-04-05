How To Keep Depression From Ruining Your Relationship

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Depression is a very real problem for millions of Americans. It can have a major impact on many areas of people lives, including relationships.
Dr. Kirsten Lind Seal says there are three main types of depression, but they can all have a detrimental effect on your relationship.
These are six tips Seal recommended to cope with the issue:
1. Focus on self-care and self-compassion.
2. Try to get some kind of exercise or get out into nature every day, if possible.
3. Be mindful about not taking out any irritability on your partner; try to find other ways to handle your anger.
4. Practice gratitude for your partner and your life.
5. Take action towards your mental and emotional health.
6. Try not to isolate yourself.
Also, if you are in crisis, Seal recommended you call the Crisis Connection at 612-379-6363 or or 866-379-6363.