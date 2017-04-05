Unattended Bag Prompts Shutdown At MSP’s Terminal One

April 5, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Terminal One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal One was shutdown Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement investigated an unattended bag.

The airport said on Twitter that the terminal’s mall was cleared and shut off to travelers as police dealt with the bag.

Travelers can access Concourse G via Concourse C, the airport says.

This story is developing and will be updated.

