Wisconsin Teen Asks Packers Linebacker Jake Ryan To Prom

April 5, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Biramwood High School, Green Bay Packers, Jake Ryan, Prom, Vicki Dombeck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prom season is just around the corner, and finding the perfect date can be really stressful.

A teenager in Wisconsin got the chance to ask her dream date to the big dance.

This week, the Green Bay Packers are doing their Tailgate Tour, where current and former players visit fans. They stopped at Biramwood High School in Wittenberg, Wis., on Tuesday.

During a question-and-answer session, a brave junior named Vicki Dombeck asked linebacker Jake Ryan a question.

“And if so, do you want to go to prom with me?” Dombeck said. “He’s a pretty good looking guy, not gonna lie.”

“I was about to say that’s never happened to me. Just funny how it happened in front of the whole school. Unfortunately we have OTAs, so, can’t go,” Ryan said.

Ryan also gave Vicki a mini football. She quickly wrote “Prom?” on it and got a picture with him to commemorate the promposal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Batting Practice Buddies

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia