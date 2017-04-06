Seniors ‘Prank’ Students At New Prague H.S. With Kind Messages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A prank in New Prague is getting attention.
On Thursday, a group of unknown seniors at New Prague High School performed an early senior prank.
A Post-It note was attached to each locker at the school, and on the note a positive message was written.
The messages included things like “Choose Hope,” and “You’re better than a triple scoop ice cream cone with sprinkles.”
They ended with the hashtags #givealittlelove and #mykindofseniorprank.
Maybe this whole Trump era mess of brashness and rudeness will usher in a new era–led by the youth–of course–of kindness and goodness and ethics and integrity. The adults have failed miserably. “And a little child shall lead them. . . . “