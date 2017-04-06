Seniors ‘Prank’ Students At New Prague H.S. With Kind Messages

April 6, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: New Prague, New Prague High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A prank in New Prague is getting attention.

On Thursday, a group of unknown seniors at New Prague High School performed an early senior prank.

A Post-It note was attached to each locker at the school, and on the note a positive message was written.

new prague senior prank notes Seniors Prank Students At New Prague H.S. With Kind Messages

(credit: New Prague High School)

The messages included things like “Choose Hope,” and “You’re better than a triple scoop ice cream cone with sprinkles.”

They ended with the hashtags #givealittlelove and #mykindofseniorprank.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Janice Thurn says:
    April 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Maybe this whole Trump era mess of brashness and rudeness will usher in a new era–led by the youth–of course–of kindness and goodness and ethics and integrity. The adults have failed miserably. “And a little child shall lead them. . . . “

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia