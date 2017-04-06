Pug Named Cookie Rescued After Falling Into Giant Sinkhole

April 6, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: Florida, Pugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old pug named Cookie is safe and sound and falling into a giant sinkhole following a heavy rainstorm in north Florida.

Crews from multiple agencies worked five hours to lift her to safety Tuesday night near Gainesville.

The Gainesville Sun reports Cookie followed owner Patricia Langston to her barn on Tuesday evening. The dog stopped to scratch. As she took a step forward, the ground opened up and Cookie tumbled into the hole.

Laurel Johanson, Cookie’s other owner, says the dog disappeared from sight in the 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

The University of Florida’s Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service and other crews dug for hours until fourth-year veterinary student Jennifer Groover was finally lowered into the hole to get Cookie. She says the dog scrambled into her lap and they were hoisted to safety.

