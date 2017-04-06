LGBT Pride Flags Stolen, Burned In Hudson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Hudson, Wisconsin are working to find out who vandalized three rainbow flags overnight.
The rainbow flag has long been a symbol of pride for the LGBT community.
The Hudson Police Department reported someone took three rainbow flags and one pole from three different homes along Orange Street between 5th and 8th Street.
The theft took place between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
One of the flags is still missing, but two of the flags were found burned.
Police say there has been a history of LGBT flags being stolen from this area during the last year.
The police department is investigating the incidents as potential hate crimes, and asking for the public’s help to solve the case. If you have any information, contact 715-386-4771.