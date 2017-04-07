Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing 21-Year-Old

April 7, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Bockoven

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Maple Grove man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to fatally stabbing another man during an argument over money in August.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Brandon Bockoven pleaded guilty to second degree unintentional murder in the death of 21-year-old Sean Maina.

Bockoven told attorneys he pulled a knife out to either scare or stab Maina while the two were sitting in a car near University and 13th Avenues Southeast on Aug. 25.

The two were arguing about money Bockoven said Maina owed him for car parts. Bockoven admitted to stabbing Maina during the argument.

Maina was transported to the hospital and died a short time later. Bockoven gave police the murder weapon at the scene.

Two other people were in the car.

During questioning, Bockoven said he was giving up his right to use a mental illness defense and he would not take the case to trial. He will be sentenced on April 18 and is expected to receive 15 years in prison, the attorney’s office said.

