3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people are dead and one person is injured following a shooting in St. Paul early Friday morning.

According to the St. Paul police, around 1 a.m. officers received a call of shots fired at an apartment on the 1600 block of English Street.

Upon arrival, police found four people had been shot. Three were found dead and the fourth was taken to Regions Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

During further investigation, officers were informed there was also an 18-month-old child missing from the scene.

While in the process of issuing an Amber Alert, an adult male was found with the child.

Police took the man to headquarters for questioning. His role in the shootings, if any, is still unclear.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation. There didn’t appear to be any harm done.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.

However, there are three separate crime scenes so officials do expect the investigation to last into the late morning.

They are asking any residents to inform them if any evidence is found in or near their yards.