Man Found Shot In Back In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back near the Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.
The man was found near 12th Avenue and 2nd Street South, according to authorities.
Few other details were immediately available, but the victim was taken from the scene via ambulance.
He was said to have received non-life threatening injuries, and was not cooperating with police.
Investigators don’t believe he was shot near where he was found.
One Comment
The Convention Center is @ E 12th Street and 2nd Avenue S.
12th Avenue and 2nd Street South, would be close to the Guthrie Theater.