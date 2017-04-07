Grammy Winning Composure Joins JazzMN Orchestra At Hopkins’ Concert

April 7, 2017 9:00 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The JazzMN Orchestra is wrapping up its latest concert season Friday with the help of a Grammy winning composer.

Maria Schneider is a five-time Grammy winner.

Her most recent album, called “The Thompson Fields,” is inspired by the landscape and memories of Windom, Minn. It also happens to be where she is from.

Schneider will perform with the JazzMN Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Hopkins High School auditorium.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JazzMN Orchestra online.

