Sheriff: Carlton County Drowning Victim Was Eden Prairie Man

April 8, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Eden Prairie, St. Louis County

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a drowning victim in Bob Lake in Carlton County.

The sheriff’s office says the body of 67-year-old Steven Tickle, of Eden Prairie, was recovered Thursday. The search for Tickle began Sunday evening after a friend who went to check on him discovered a canoe about 40 feet away from a dock, with the man’s dog in it.

The dog was rescued, and authorities called in a rescue squad with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The squad used underwater search equipment to find the body.

