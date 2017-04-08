State Patrol: Alcohol, No Seat Belt Factors In Fatal Plymouth Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a rollover crash in Plymouth early Saturday morning that killed a Corcoran man.
The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 at Medicine Lake Road.
Twenty-nine-year-old Abel Morara Kebasso, from Seattle, was driving a Honda Element at high rates of speed when he went off the road.
The car rolled several times, killing his passenger, 29-year-old Christopher Labelle.
Kebasso, who was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
The state patrol is investigating.
