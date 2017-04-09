WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

Minneapolis Man Struck By Car, Killed On Hennepin Avenue

April 9, 2017 4:25 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Minneapolis this weekend.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office says Yasin Hussein Dualeh of Minneapolis was struck while he was a pedestrian at Eighth Street South and Hennepin Avenue. He died early Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

