Minneapolis Man Struck By Car, Killed On Hennepin Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Minneapolis this weekend.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office says Yasin Hussein Dualeh of Minneapolis was struck while he was a pedestrian at Eighth Street South and Hennepin Avenue. He died early Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Minneapolis police are investigating.
