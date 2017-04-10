Authorities Searching Area Lakes For Missing Alexandria Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are resuming search efforts at area lakes Monday after a 32-year-old Alexandria man went missing last Thursday.
The Alexandria Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are leading search efforts for Ryan Johnson. He was out at a local bar last Thursday night, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Authorities conducted water searches on Lake Agnes and Lake Henry as there is evidence Johnson may have entered the water. The Minnesota DNR is assisting with the search, which took place on Sunday and ended without results at 6:30 p.m.
Search efforts for Johnson will resume Monday, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Alexandria police at (320) 763-6631.