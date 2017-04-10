Ali Holman’s Easter Candy Alternative

April 10, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Ali Holman, Easter

Easter is almost here and you can’t go into a store without seeing a tempting bag of treats. Our fitness expert Ali Holman stopped by WCCO to show us to how to indulge in moderation.

100 Calorie Portions of Easter Candy:

1. Cadbury Egg: 1/2
2. Jelly beans: 16
3. Cadbury Mini Malted Eggs: 6.5
4. Peeps: 3.5
5. Reese’s PB Eggs (large): 1/2, (mini eggs): 2.5
6. Chocolate bunny: Ears

CoreCamper Healthy Oatmeal PB Easter Eggs:

2 ½ cups rolled oats
3 tbsps. pb2 (or any powdered peanut butter)
¼ cup maple syrup
1 tsp. vanilla
5 tbsps. almond milk
1 tbsp. peanut butter
¼ cup mini chocolate chips (optional)
Sprinkles for decoration
Plastic eggs

Recipe Directions: In a medium bowl mix dry ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl add maple syrup, vanilla, milk and peanut butter. Stir until mixture has been combined, add the dry ingredient to the large bowl and mix with hands. Once combined add chocolate chips and sprinkles. Place in plastic eggs and let set in the fridge for 1 hour. Once done, gently open them from the plastic eggs and decorate with sprinkles.

 

