Ford Makes Crib Prototype That Simulates A Car Ride

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most parents have experienced the moment when you’d do just about anything to get your baby to stop crying.
A car ride is one trick, so that’s why Ford Motors is creating a prototype of a crib that simulates a car ride.
The “Max Motor Dreams” looks like a designer bassinet. The base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car. A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds.
There’s even LED lights that turn on and off, like passing under streetlights.
So far, it’s just a prototype, Ford is still deciding whether or not to mass produce the car crib.