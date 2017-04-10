Pictures: Moose Rescued After Falling Through Thin Ice In Northern Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of the Gunflight Trail Volunteer Fire Department needed to rescue a moose after it fell through ice Monday morning.
According to the fire department, the moose fell through the ice 100 yards from the shore on Hungry Jack Lake in East Cook, which is just south of the Canadian border.
Utilizing help from residents of the lake and trail, the fire department pulled the moose from the hole and “it took some ‘mooseology’ to coax it away from the hole and thin ice and back to shore.”