3 Injured After Minivan Rear-Ends School Bus In Pierce County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were injured after a minivan rear-ended a school bus picking up children in Pierce County, Wisconsin Friday morning.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 6:30 a.m. deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway D in Pierce County.
Upon arrival, officials found a minivan had rear-ended a school bus from the Ellsworth Community School District as it was picking up two students.
The driver of the van, later identified as 55-year-old Tonya Shaw-Brunner suffered life threatening injuries. She had to be extricated by emergency personnel from the van.
The bus had seven occupants, including the driver who was later identified as 74-year-old Darrell Schuster. Schuster was uninjured. Two students had possible injuries, but were not transported from the scene.
Deputies said at the time of the crash the school bus did have its red warning lights on and the roads were clear.
No alcohol was detected on Shaw-Brunner.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.