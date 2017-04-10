The Current, First Avenue Commemorate 1st Anniversary Of Prince’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Get ready to party like its 1999, Minneapolis.

Nearly one year has passed since the death of music icon, Prince.

To commemorate his unexpected passing, The Current and First Avenue are celebrating the “life and legacy” of the eclectic musician.

From April 21 – 23, the radio station and concert venue will be hosting a number of tributes to Prince.

On Friday, April 21, The Current will have a 24-hour long Prince playlist. There will be live check-ins from the CELEBRATION 2017 at Paisley Park as well.

Then, First Avenue will take over with the first of two dance parties, hosted by DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Smitty.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

On Saturday, The Current will host a Prince-themed “Teenage Kicks” show from 8 to 10 a.m., hosted by Jim McGuinn. This will be followed by a countdown of the top 89 Prince songs as chosen by listeners. The countdown begins at noon.

On Saturday night, the dancing continues as The Current and First Avenue whost the Memorial Street Party at First Avenue.

The dance party will take place on 7th street from 5 to 10 p.m. It is free to attend and open to all ages. However, registration is required.

The second dance party will commence inside First Avenue at 9 p.m.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday with a “I Would Die 4 U” kids dance party at First Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids dance party is open to all ages. Tickets cost $5.