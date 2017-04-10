Police: 2 Injured After Prior Lake Shooting

April 10, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Prior Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are injured after witnesses reported a vehicle shooting at another vehicle in Prior Lake Monday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on County Road 21 at Carriage Hills Parkway.

After the shooting was reported, a vehicle arrived at a Prior Lake fire station. An occupant with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital, police said.

Another victim received non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to call the Prior Lake Police Department.

