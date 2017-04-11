Burnsville H.S. Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Communication With Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Burnsville High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate communication with a student.
According to the Burnsville Police Department, Erik Michael Akervik was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Police were notified that a teacher had been communicating electronically with a student and the messages contained sexually explicit material, representative for the city of Burnsville said.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District released a statement Tuesday stating they had received a complaint about Akervik on April 8.
They immediately contacted local law enforcement and investigation began.
The district said they find the allegations upsetting, and are “committed to taking the appropriate action to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for students.”
Akervik has been employed by the district as a music teacher since August 2013.
Akervik was arrested without incident at the school Monday. He is being held at Dakota County jail awaiting formal charges.