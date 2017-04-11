Café & Bar Lurcat Easter Recipes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Easter is this Sunday.
So, to help you get prepared, Café & Bar Lurcat is sharing some recipes they will be featuring at their Easter Brunch.
For more information on the Loring Park eater, visit Café & Bar Lurcat online.
Apple, Cheese and Chive Salad
Ingredients:
1 large Honey Crisp (or other sweet crisp apple)
2 oz. Manchego cheese, julienned
1 tbsp chives, minced
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Black pepper, medium grind
Directions:
Combine cheese, chives and olive oil in a mixing bowl. Using a Chinese mandolin, fitted with the medium sized teeth, julienne the apple into the bowl. Season lightly with a pinch of kosher salt. Gently toss all the ingredients in the bowl (taking care to not break up the apple too much) until the ingredients are evenly blended.
Plate the salad on two medium sized rectangle plates with the salad feathering upwards. Garnish with a little fresh ground black pepper.
Potato Hash Gratin
Ingredients:
2 pounds shredded potato
2.5 cups heavy cream
4 oz. shaved ham, cut into strips
1/4 pound grated Parmesan (plus more to finish)
1 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper
Seasoned bread crumbs
For seasoned breadcrumbs
1 ciabatta (crusts removed and cut into 1/4 inch cubes)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
3 TBSP chopped parsley
2 TBSP blended oil
Directions:
For Seasoned Breadcrumbs: Remove crusts from one loaf of ciabatta. Discard crusts. Cut the rest of the ciabatta into 1/4″ cubes. Toast in a low oven until dry but not too brown. In a food processor add dried ciabatta and pulse adding blended oil into the breadcrumbs. Remove from the food processor and season with salt, pepper and chopped parsley. Reserve for service.
For Service: Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl toss all ingredients together. We like to use a country style ham at the restaurant. Transfer the potato and cream mixture to a baking dish; add more grated parmesan on top. Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown. Remove the gratin from the oven, sprinkle with 1/2 ounce grated parmesan and lightly broil to develop a crust. Finish with 1/4 ounce seasoned bread crumbs.