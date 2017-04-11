Timberwolves Won’t Face Thunder Star Russell Westbrook

April 11, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Westbrook is finally taking a night off.

The Oklahoma City star is resting for the game on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the first time this season he has missed a game. Coach Billy Donovan says it is the right thing to do with the Thunder already locked in as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and two games left on the schedule.

Westbrook has put together an incredible year, leading the league in scoring while becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. He was one of six players to start every game this season.

Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson are also resting for the Thunder.

Donovan says he will have more conversations with Westbrook before deciding if he will play in the season finale on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia