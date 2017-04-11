Search Continues To Find Hunter’s Killer In Morrison County

April 11, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Hunter Death, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Terry Brisk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The investigation remains ongoing in the search to find the person responsible for the Nov. 7, 2016 shooting death of Terry Brisk, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. A $30,000 reward is being offered to find Brisk’s killer.

Brisk, 41, was fatally shot in the woods near Belle Prairie Township, just east of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that starting early next week, there will be a heavier police presence northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township. Authorities will be canvassing the property, looking for any clues that might pertain to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the case should call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

