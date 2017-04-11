State Officials Say 2016 Child Abuse Numbers Up 25 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials say reported child abuse and neglect numbers rose dramatically last year, by as much as 25 percent from 2015.
That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. State officials say more than 39,500 children were reportedly the subjects of reported child abuse or neglect. Of those, about 16,400 were involved in child maltreatment investigations. That’s a 43 percent increase from 2015.
Gov. Mark Dayton and state health officials are working on a range of strategies to address child abuse and prevent it before it occurs. April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.