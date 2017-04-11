Sun Country To Name Airplanes After Local Lakes

April 11, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sun Country passengers may notice a chance in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Sun Country Airlines announced its planes are getting a makeover through the “hometown Lakes Project.”

As part of the project, new artwork will be placed on the outside and the inside of the planes. The art is in honor of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes.

sun country lake bemidji plane Sun Country To Name Airplanes After Local Lakes

Sun Country’s plane “Lake Bemidji” (credit: CBS)

Each plane will be named after a Minnesota lake, such as Lake Bemidji, Lake Ripley or Lake Minnetonka.

Sun Country said it is doing this to strengthen its ties in the community and to inspire people to visit Minnesota.

“So, when we are in the Caribbean, we’re going to be able to advertise our lakes. When people are on board our flights across our nation here, where we fly to, we’ll get to act as a reminder and also expose Minnesota and all it has to offer to all our passengers,” Sun Country President & CEO Zarir Erani said.

Minneapolis based artist Mark Herman created the artwork for the planes.

Sun Country Airlines is based in Mendota Heights.

