Burnsville Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville High School music teacher is charged with having sex with an underage student, and sending nude photos of himself to another.

The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Erik Akervik, 29, was charged Wednesday with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of electronic solicitation of a child.

The criminal complaint says a 15-year-old boy reported to a school resource officer that Akervik had sent him photos of his genitals through Snapchat. The victim then saved the explicit photos with a third-party smartphone app.

The victim told investigators he had become friends with Akervik on social media a year before, but the defendant had recently reached out to him to say “I’d like to get to know you closer and better.”

The complaint says Akervik also told the victim that he had taken “the virginity of a 15 or 16 year old,” and the victim was able to deduce that teen’s identity.

Police contacted the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, who told police Akervik had invited him over to his apartment to watch TV last December. The victim said Akervik started kissing him and eventually had sex with him.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom clarified in a press conference Wednesday that the second victim is at the age of consent, but it is illegal for an adult in a position of authority over a minor to engage in sexual conduct with them.

Officials from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District say they learned of the allegations against Akervik Saturday and called police, who arrested him Monday.

Akervik did not enter a plea during his first court appearance Wednesday, where his bail was set at $100,000. Backstrom says he is required to wear an ankle bracelet, and is forbidden to have any contact with minors or anyone at Burnsville High School.

His father was also ordered to testify under oath Wednesday that he had removed two pistols from Akervik’s Burnsville residence due to the threat of suicide.

Akervik’s next court date is set for May 11, and his trial is tentatively set to begin on Aug. 28. He could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted.