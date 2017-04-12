Police: Coon Rapids Man Arrested In Bloomington Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a Richfield man.
Bloomington police responded to the incident at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 79th Street and 1/2 Stevens Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man unconscious in the street with significant injuries to his head and body.
He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, and there has been no update on his condition.
Authorities say just after midnight Wednesday, Jesse James Ferguson was arrested at his Coon Rapids residence. Police learned the victim had a known relationship to Ferguson and the two had planned to meet in area where the hit-and-run took place. The victim has not been identified.
Ferguson is being held on felony assault charges. Authorities say the incident is an active investigation, and anyone with information should call Bloomington police at (952) 563-4900.