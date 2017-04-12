Wander Minnesota: The Wondrous, Horrible World Of Guillermo del Toro

The Minneapolis Institute of the Arts currently has an exceedingly unique—and fantastic, in every sense of the word—exhibit in place right now: Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters, an overview of the extensive collection of horror and fantasy filmmaker Guillermo del Toro .

This is a jaw-dropping exhibit that encompasses a wide variety of mediums and motifs.

Much of the exhibit comes from del Toro’s personal collection, which he houses in a mansion, called Bleak House, in suburban Los Angeles. It reflects his wide-ranging interests in a spectacular way.

Frankenstein is one of his obsessions and muses, so it’s a fun juxtaposition to see a Frankenstein artwork placed with a photo of del Toro as a child.

Perhaps not surprisingly, del Toro has a strong interest in some of Disney’s animated works, which makes sense; many of Disney’s films have dark themes and scenes, such as in Sleeping Beauty.

There are costumes and set pieces from iconic films including Pacific Rim.

Or this book from Pan’s Labyrinth.

And, of course, the Faun from Pan.

Del Toro is a prolific keeper of journals, which are fascinating to explore on their own. They’re filled with sketches and detailed art, with a mix of English and Spanish.

He’s also fascinated with flora and fauna, in great detail.

Victoriana has a strong influence on his work, as seen in these costumes from Crimson Peak.

And in miniatures and curio cabinets.

There are numerous homages to artists who influenced del Toro, including—of course—Alfred Hitchcock, Edgar Allan Poe, and H.P. Lovecraft.

The exhibit is open through May 28. Tickets are required, and don’t wait until the last minute—this is a very popular exhibit, and may sell out in high-demand time slots. Note: MIA considers this an R-rated exhibit. Parents may want to visit it by themselves to determine if it’s OK for young children/tweens.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.