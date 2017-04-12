Gopher Basketball Adds Transfer Matz Stockman

April 12, 2017 11:57 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino announced Wednesday they have added transfer Matz Stockman to the program.

Stockman is a native of Oslo, Norway, and has spent the last three years under Rick Pitino at Louisville. Stockman is a center and will sit out the 2017-18 season, due to NCAA transfer rules, before having one year of eligibility left.

At 7 feet tall and 240 pounds, Stockman played the last three seasons as a reserve center for the Cardinals. He appeared in 45 games and averaged 2.2 points per game as well as 1.6 rebounds per contest. He also had 14 blocks in those 45 games.

Stockman scored a career-high 10 points against Grand Canyon last December.

“I am very excited about the addition of Matz Stockman,” said Pitino. “I believe Matz will come in and contribute immediately. He’s got the size and skill to make an impact in the Big Ten. He will be a terrific addition on the court, in the locker room, on campus and in the classroom.”

Stockman graduated from the Canarias Basketball Academy in the Canary Islands, where he played with current Gopher Gaston Diedhou.

